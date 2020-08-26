FREDERICTON -- New Brunswick Progressive Conservative Leader Blaine Higgs is making a campaign stop today in Fredericton.

Liberal Leader Kevin Vickers is also taking his campaign to the provincial capital today.

New Democrat Leader Mackenzie Thomason plans to gather his candidates in front of the provincial legislature and present significant portions of the party's election platform.

On Tuesday, the New Brunswick Medical Society called on the political parties to make health care the number one priority during the campaign.

Vickers promised that if he's elected, he won't close any emergency rooms or rural hospitals.

Higgs made the same pledge, but his sincerity was questioned by the Liberals who suggested he was hiding a plan to cut health services.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 26, 2020.