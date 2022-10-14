Party time! N.B. village sends off lobster boats in style

ALMA, N.B. -

The sky above Alma, N.B. was lit up with fireworks early Friday morning.

Hundreds of people gathered on the wharf at 1:00 a.m. to wish lobster fishermen a safe voyage and to send them off in style.

Around a dozen boats left filled with traps and men heading to sea as a bagpiper played during the impressive fireworks display.

Terry Rossiter has been a lobster fisherman since 1979.

He said the industry creates a lot of jobs, brings in tourists and is a way of life in the village of around 300 people.

"We'll start tonight and they'll [fishermen] put at least 24 hours in before they go to sleep, maybe 36. It's a lot of time, a lot of hard work," said Rossiter. "Everybody does it for money of course, but I enjoy it. I still enjoy it as much today as when I started."

Brittney MacDonald was on the wharf with her children as her husband was getting ready to head to sea.

"It's wonderful. The fishermen like the encouragement, they love seeing the people. It's respectful, it's supporting, it's humbling to see everyone come out and wish us off," said MacDonald.

Kiera Lockhart was on the wharf to say goodbye to her father who is a lobster fisherman.

"I think this night is important because in Alma, we have two main industries, lobster fishing and tourism. It's important to me and my family and the community, and I wish the fishermen the best of luck tonight and in the season," said Lockhart.

The fleet launch began around 11:30 p.m. Thursday with live music, lobster rolls, and of course Alma's world-famous sticky buns.

The event started in 2012 in an effort to extend the tourism season and as a way to say thank you the fishermen and their families who are dependent on tide time, not clock time.

Jane West-Chrysostom, who helped start the celebration ten years ago, said it can be a little surreal to throw a party in the middle of the night.

"It's a little strange, but the years that the high tide was at 3 o'clock in the morning was even more phenomenal just because it dictates and gives an example that these families live by tide time," said West-Chrysostom.

Alma Mayor Andrew Casey said the event is unique to the village.

"It's a big deal because fishing is such a big part of our culture," said Casey. "Other places have dumping day, but I'm not aware of one that celebrates with the same magnitude that we do or with the enthusiasm that we do."

Alma is home to some of the highest tides in the world, and according to the fleet launch website, those tides rise and fall four storeys every six hours and thirteen minutes. That means the fleet can only enter and leave the wharf at high tide.