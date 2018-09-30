

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- Police say a woman has died after the car she was in swerved to avoid hitting an animal on the road in Halifax.

RCMP say the crash happened at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

They say the car left the road when the 27-year-old woman driving tried to avoid the animal.

Investigators say the driver was taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries, but her passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not publicly identified the deceased, but say she was also a 27-year-old woman from Halifax.

The investigation is ongoing.