HALIFAX -- A man is facing charges after a vehicle crashed into a home in Sydney, N.S., leaving one passenger dead and two others injured.

Cape Breton Regional Police first spotted the vehicle on Prince Street around 1:30 a.m. Monday.

Officers believed the vehicle was stolen and had the wrong licence plate.

They tried to stop the vehicle, but police say the driver quickly sped away, and they called off the pursuit on Stable Drive, near Ferry Street.

Police spotted the vehicle turning off Ferry Street onto George Street, but lost sight of it near the Irving gas station.

They found the vehicle minutes later after it crashed into a home near the corner of Byng Avenue and George Street.

No one inside the home was injured.

A male passenger was found dead inside the vehicle.

The male driver and two female passengers were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the driver was arrested and charges are pending.

Cape Breton Regional Police are investigating the collision. Because the crash resulted in injuries and a death following a police pursuit, the matter has also been referred to Nova Scotia’s Serious Incident Response Team, which is responsible for investigating serious incidents involving police in the province.