Thousands of airline passengers at the region's largest airport were grounded for several hours Monday night after an Air Canada plane slid off the tarmac.

Air Canada Flight 614 landed at Halifax Stanfield from Toronto at 6:30, but the airline wouldn't give specifics, saying only that the Boeing 767 couldn't taxi to the gate because of “poor weather conditions.”

But some of the 211 passengers onboard tell CTV News the plane slipped and turned 180 degrees. They were transported to the airport terminal by a bus.

“They were all very nice about it, they handled it quite well, but it was a little scary,” said passenger Valerie Patriquin.

There are no reported injuries.

The landing incident forced the airport to temporarily suspend all arrivals and departures for several hours. That affected flights throughout the Maritimes -- including a plane in Fredericton carrying Halifax Regional Coun. Bill Karsten, who tweeted that the airline was treating tired passengers to pizza.

The transportation safety board is investigating the incident.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Amanda Debison.