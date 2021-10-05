FREDERICTON -- Proof of vaccination has been required in New Brunswick for close to two weeks, and for some businesses, it's been a simple policy to implement, but for others, it's meant losing customers.

At the Nest Yoga studio, implementing a proof of vaccination policy was easy - they have a streamlined booking system to input client's info.

But owner Jenn Tuttle says it didn't go over well with everyone.

"Most of our clients have been extremely supportive and grateful that we're doing this," said Tuttle.

"Unfortunately, we have had some clients who have cancelled their memberships because they're not able to come and some clients who are fully vaccinated but are struggling with the fact that we're following the mandates."

Restaurant owners liken the policy to other government standards they have upheld.

"We're treating everybody as polite as we can at the door, like we do as always do, " said Mike Babineau, co-owner of Rustico – a restaurant in Fredericton, "Advising them that it's not our regulations that we're implementing. This was by the province and we're just following their guidelines just like it is for people under the age of 19 who are not allowed to come in here."

Babineau said it's been disappointing for some unprepared customers, but most are complying to the new rules.

According to Fredericton's Chamber of Commerce, it has added a challenge for some small businesses.

"It has created a bit of a burden for some of the small businesses because it's required them in some cases to have an extra staff person on," said Krista Ross, CEO of Fredericton Chamber of Commerce.

"And this is at a time when labour is hard to find and people are having a hard time filling those jobs in their businesses."

For some, the proof of vaccination mandate has put some at ease.

"I like it, it makes me feel safer when I go out to restaurants. I just think it's a good step towards lowering the cases," said Hannah Underhill.

"Vaccines should be an individual choice and I don't think they should be mandatory - it's causing a lot of division," said Jean Arnold.

Public health reported Monday that 80.6 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 89.5 per cent have received their first dose.