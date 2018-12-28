

CTV Atlantic





A former pastor and hockey team manager with ties to Nova Scotia has been charged with sexual assault. The alleged victims were children at the time.

Richard Rose, 59, of Port Colborne, Ont., was arrested by York Regional Police last week.

Rose has been charged with four counts of sexual assault and four counts of sexual interference under-16.

In a statement, police say an “adult victim” reported an incident that allegedly occurred when he was a young child.

The investigation revealed additional alleged incidents had been reported to police in 2017.

Rose worked as a pastor in Markham, Ont. between 1991 and 2015.

He also managed a local hockey team and had a daycare in his family's home.

Police say Rose has ties to Montreal, Nova Scotia and Alberta because of his work as a pastor.

Rose is scheduled to appear in an Ontario court next month.