Patient defends Cape Breton doctor facing new allegations

Amy MacLeod Wilk of Sydney, N.S., had a long and difficult road in becoming a mother.

"I had had three miscarriages prior to having this little guy,” MacLeod Wilk told CTV Atlantic as she held her son Ezekiel on Thursday.

MacLeod Wilk gave birth at the Cape Breton Regional Hospital under the care of obstetrician and gynecologist Dr. Manivasan Moodley.

She's upset that a doctor she had a good experience with is now facing allegations of poor patient care.

"So I can't say anything to that, but I can say my personal experience with Mani Moodley has been honestly like, above reproach,” MacLeod Wilk said. “He's probably given me some of the best care I've ever experienced."

According to information posted to Nova Scotia's College of Physicians and Surgeons website, one complaint from 2017 alleges Moodley made inappropriate comments about a patient's wish to have a tubal ligation to prevent pregnancy.

The two other complaints, both from 2020, had to do with episiotomies - a surgical incision used during some childbirths.

One of them alleges the procedure was done without consent, that the patient had her placenta removed when it may not have been necessary, and that she wasn't given pain medication.

Back in 2021, Moodley's license was suspended for five months after complaints from two patients of inappropriate sexual remarks.

"In my experience, Dr. Moodley has been an excellent colleague who treats his patients fairly and well,” said Dr. Margaret Fraser, head of the Cape Breton Medical Staff Association.

Fraser said while she couldn’t speak to the specifics of the allegations and pointed out the college has to take patient complaints seriously, she wonders why complaints from 2017 and 2020 are still being dealt with now.

"Unfortunately, obstetrics and gynecology is a specialty that has a very high rate of complaints due to the nature of the work and I think perhaps he is falling victim to this,” Fraser said.

Dr. Moodley wasn't available for an interview on Thursday, but told CTV Atlantic he feels he has been unfairly targeted by the College of Physicians and Surgeons - adding that he would like to see Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston call for a ministerial review of the College.

CTV Atlantic reached out to the College of Physicians and Surgeons on Thursday, but were told their spokesperson, Dr. Gus Grant, was on vacation.

Meanwhile, MacLeod Wilk worries that while Dr. Moodley is gone other women might face long waits for care.

"I was just lucky to get an OB in the first place, let alone excellent care with somebody like him,” MacLeod Wilk said.

The College has set aside eight days starting Monday for a hearing into the latest complaints.

An online petition supporting Dr. Moodley has surpassed 1,000 signatures.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.