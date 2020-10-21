Advertisement
Patient reported missing from Dartmouth forensic psychiatric facility found safe
Published Wednesday, October 21, 2020 2:51PM ADT
Marcel David Lawrence had been reported missing from a hospital in Dartmouth, N.S. (Nova Scotia Health)
HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police say a patient who was reported missing from a forensic psychiatric facility in Dartmouth, N.S., last week has been found.
Police learned on Oct. 13 that 28-year-old Marcel David Lawrence had escaped custody.
They warned that Lawrence’s risk to himself and others increases the longer he is away from treatment and said he should not be approached.
Police confirmed Wednesday that the missing patient has been located and is safe, but didn’t provide any additional details about his disappearance, including where he was found.