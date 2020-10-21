HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police say a patient who was reported missing from a forensic psychiatric facility in Dartmouth, N.S., last week has been found.

Police learned on Oct. 13 that 28-year-old Marcel David Lawrence had escaped custody.

They warned that Lawrence’s risk to himself and others increases the longer he is away from treatment and said he should not be approached.

Police confirmed Wednesday that the missing patient has been located and is safe, but didn’t provide any additional details about his disappearance, including where he was found.