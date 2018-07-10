

The Nova Scotia Health Authority is asking for the public’s help in locating a patient reported missing from a hospital in Dartmouth.

Few details have been released, but the health authority says Natasha Comeau failed to return to the hospital.

They say the longer Comeau is away from treatment, the greater the risk to her well-being.

Comeau is described as a Caucasian woman with long, straight, black hair and bangs. She has a fair complexion and acne scars. She is five-foot-four inches tall and weighs 154 pounds.

Comeau was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt, white shorts, and carrying a black purse.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police.