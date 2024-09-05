Paula Abdul cancels Straight Up! To Canada tour, 3 Maritime stops

Paula Abdul has cancelled her Straight Up! To Canada Tour as well upcoming shows in the United States.

The tour was set to kick off in Victoria on Sept. 25 with more than a dozen shows before three Maritime stops in Saint John, N.B., Truro, N.S., and Sydney, N.S.

Abdul says she was forced to cancel the upcoming shows after sustaining some injuries.

“After multiple consultations with my doctors and exploring all available options, I’ve been advised that one of my injuries requires a minor procedure followed by a 6-8 week recovery time, therefore it will prohibit me from proceeding with the Straight Up! To Canada Tour as well as the dates in Alaska and North Dakota,” she wrote in a post on social media.

Abdul went on to apologize to her fans, saying the decision to cancel breaks her heart.

“I’ve been looking forward to the energy, love, and connection we always share when we’re together. I promise I’ll be back, stronger and better, dancing my heart out and performing for all of you very soon, to give you the show you deserve,” she said.

Abdul’s post says refunds for ticket holders will be available at their point of purchase.