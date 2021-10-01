HALIFAX -- Around the Maritimes, regular self-serve is down slightly in New Brunswick, but up in both Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island.

In New Brunswick, regular self-serve is down .2 cents a litre and the maximum price is now $1.408.

Meantime, diesel in New Brunswick is up 2.6 cents for a maximum price of $1.456 a litre.

In Nova Scotia, gas is up 3.1 cents a litre to a minimum price of $1.368.

Diesel in Nova Scotia's zone 1 is also up 3.1 cents for a minimum price of $1.32.

Finally, in Prince Edward Island gas is up 2.3 cents to a minimum price of $1.382.

Diesel is up 2.9 cents to $1.432.