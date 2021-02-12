HALIFAX -- Maritimers will be paying more at the pumps Friday morning.

Gas prices in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island jumped by more than a cent overnight Thursday.

In the Halifax area, regular self-serve gas increased by 1.9 cents overnight to a new minimum price of $1.155 per litre.

Overall, gas prices in Nova Scotia have gone up by more than nine cents per litre in the past two weeks combined.

Diesel is up 3.9 cents per litre this morning to a new minimum of $1.131 per litre in the Halifax area.

Prices also increased in P.E.I., with regular self-serve up 1.2 cents per litre, to a minimum price of $1.149 per litre.

Diesel prices in P.E.I. increased 3.4 cents per litre to a minimum price of $1.227.

Overnight Wednesday, New Brunswick’s gas prices increase by 3 cents a litre for regular self serve, to a maximum price of 1.161.

Diesel prices in New Brunswick also increase 3.7 cents per litre to a minimum price of 1.217.