Paying more at the pumps; gas prices jump across the Maritimes
A gas pump is shown at a filling station in Montreal, Wednesday, April 12, 2017. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes)
HALIFAX -- Maritimers will be paying more at the pumps Friday morning.
Gas prices in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island jumped by several cents per litre overnight Thursday.
In the Halifax area, regular self-serve gas increased by 6.1 cents overnight to a new minimum price of $1.301 per litre.
Diesel is up 3 cents per litre this morning to a new minimum of $1.191 per litre in the Halifax area.
Prices also increased in P.E.I., with regular self-serve up 5.8 cents per litre, to a minimum price of $1.287 per litre.
Diesel prices in P.E.I. did not change and remain at a minimum price of $1.279.
Overnight Wednesday, New Brunswick’s gas prices increased by 4.3 cents a litre for regular self serve, to a maximum price of 1.282.
Diesel prices in New Brunswick also increased 2.1 cents per litre to a minimum price of 1.285.