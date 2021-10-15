Paying more at the pumps; gas prices rise across the Maritimes

HALIFAX -

Maritimers will be paying more at the pumps Friday morning after gas prices in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island increased by several cents per litre overnight Thursday.

In Nova Scotia's Zone 1, gas is up 2.3 cents a litre to a minimum price of $1.439.

Meanwhile, diesel in N.S. is up 3.5 cents a litre to a new minimum of $1.425.

On Prince Edward Island, regular self-serve is up 2.9 cents a litre for a minimum price of $1.457.

Diesel in P.E.I. is also up 2.9 cents per litre, making the minimum price $1.546.

On Thursday, regular-self serve in New Brunswick jumped to $1.477, an increase of 2.7 cents, while diesel jumped by 2.9 cents to a new maximum of $1.550.