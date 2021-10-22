Paying more at the pumps; gas prices rise across the Maritimes

HALIFAX -

There is a big jump at the pumps in the Maritimes heading into the weekend.

Gas prices in Nova Scotia's Halifax region for regular self-serve is up 3.1 cents a litre for a minimum price of $1.47.

Diesel in Zone 1 is up 1.9 cents to a minimum price of $1.444.

But the highest price for gas is in Cape Breton's Zone 6 at $1.49.

On Prince Edward Island, regular self-serve is up 2.9 cents. The minimum price is now $1.486 Diesel is up 2.3 cents for a minimum of $1.569

Drivers will also be paying at the pumps in New Brunswick.

On Thursday, regular self-serve increased 3.5 cents to a maximum price of $1.512.

Diesel is up 2.1 cents. The maximum price is now $1.571.