Paying more at the pumps: Self-serve and diesel up heading into Thanksgiving weekend

HALIFAX -

As expected heading into the long weekend, Maritimers will be paying much more at the pumps, with diesel seeing the biggest surge.

In Nova Scotia's Zone 1, gas is up 4.8 cents a litre to a minimum price of $1.416.

Meanwhile, diesel is up 7 cents a litre to $1.39.

On Prince Edward Island, regular self-serve is up 4.6 cents a litre for a minimum price of $1.428.

And diesel is up a whopping 8.5 cents making the minimum price $1.517.

On Thursday, regular-self serve in New Brunswick jumped to $1.45, an increase of 4.2 cents, while diesel jumped by 6.5 cents to a new maximum of $1.521.