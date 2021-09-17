Maritimers will be paying more at the pumps this week, as gas prices slightly increased in all three provinces.

Overnight Thursday, the price of regular self-serve in Nova Scotia rose by 0.6 cents a litre for a minimum price of $1.371 per litre.

The price of diesel also increased in Nova Scotia, up 0.8 cents for a minimum price of $1.262 a litre.

The price of regular self-serve also increased in P.E.I., up 1.2 cents overnight to a new minimum price of $1.400 per litre.

Diesel prices in P.E.I. did not change this week and remain at $1.380 per litre.

Overnight Wednesday, New Brunswick’s gas prices increased by 1.8 cents a litre for regular self serve, to a new minimum price of $1.429.

Diesel prices in New Brunswick also increased 0.3 cents per litre to a new minimum price of $1.405.