HALIFAX -- Many Maritimers will be paying more at the pumps as the price of regular self-serve increased slightly this week in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick.

In the Halifax area, regular self-serve gas went up by 0.7 cents overnight to a new minimum price of $1.349 per litre.

Diesel remains unchanged this morning, with a minimum price of $1.231 per litre in the Halifax area.

The price of regular self-serve remains unchanged in P.E.I., at the minimum price of $1.359 per litre.

Diesel prices in P.E.I. are also steady this week, staying at the minimum price of $1.342.

Overnight Wednesday, New Brunswick’s gas prices increased by 1.3 cents a litre for regular self serve, to a maximum price of 1.391.

Diesel prices in New Brunswick increased 0.8 cents per litre to a minimum price of 1.384.