Pedestrian airlifted to Halifax hospital after being struck by dump truck
CTV Atlantic
Published Tuesday, July 31, 2018 8:39AM ADT
Last Updated Tuesday, July 31, 2018 10:29AM ADT
A 39-year-old man is in hospital with serious injuries after he was struck by a dump truck in Nova Scotia’s Cumberland County.
The RCMP responded to the collision on Kolbec Road in Kolbec, N.S. before 7:30 p.m. Monday.
Police say the pedestrian sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to the Queen Elizabeth II Health Sciences Centre in Halifax.
The driver of the dump truck was not injured.
A section of Kolbec Road was closed to traffic for several hours while police attended the scene to collect evidence.
The investigation is ongoing.