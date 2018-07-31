

CTV Atlantic





A 39-year-old man is in hospital with serious injuries after he was struck by a dump truck in Nova Scotia’s Cumberland County.

The RCMP responded to the collision on Kolbec Road in Kolbec, N.S. before 7:30 p.m. Monday.

Police say the pedestrian sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to the Queen Elizabeth II Health Sciences Centre in Halifax.

The driver of the dump truck was not injured.

A section of Kolbec Road was closed to traffic for several hours while police attended the scene to collect evidence.

The investigation is ongoing.



