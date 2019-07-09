Featured
Pedestrian dies after being struck by truck in Kentville
CTV Atlantic
Published Tuesday, July 9, 2019 11:53AM ADT
Last Updated Tuesday, July 9, 2019 12:38PM ADT
A pedestrian has died after being struck by a pickup truck in Kentville, N.S.
The Kentville Police Service says the collision happened around 8 a.m. on Belcher Street at Oakdene Avenue.
The pedestrian was in a marked crosswalk at the time.
No other details about the incident have been released.
Traffic remains blocked in both directions as police investigate the crash.