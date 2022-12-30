Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Haut-Madawaska: N.B. RCMP

A 66-year-old man from Haut-Madawaska, N.B., has died following a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian in the community.

Saint-Léonard RCMP responded to a single-vehicle collision involving a pedestrian on Route 205 around 7:20 p.m. Thursday.

According to police, the pedestrian died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

“The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was uninjured,” said Cpl. Remi Beaulieu, with the West District RCMP, in a news release Friday.

An autopsy will be scheduled to determine the man's exact cause of death.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist, as well as firefighters and EHS members, also attended the scene.

A member of the New Brunswick Coroner's office is assisting with the ongoing investigation.