HALIFAX -- A 24-year-old woman from Woodstock, N.B. has died after she was struck by a vehicle in Maxwell, N.B. Thursday morning.

At approximately 3:35 a.m. on Thursday, the Western Valley Region RCMP responded to a report of a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian on Route 540.

Police say the pedestrian, a 24-year-old woman from Woodstock, died at the scene as a result of her injuries. An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the woman's exact cause of death.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured, according to RCMP.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist attended the scene and is assisting with the ongoing investigation.

Police believe alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

Anyone with information, or who witnessed the collision, is asked to contact the Western Valley Region RCMP.