    Pedestrian hospitalized after vehicle collision in Eastern Passage: police

    A Dartmouth woman is in hospital after a vehicle allegedly struck her in Eastern Passage, N.S., on Thursday morning.

    According to an RCMP news release, officers responded to a reported vehicle-pedestrian collision on Main Road around 6:30 a.m. They learned a GMC Sierra allegedly hit a pedestrian crossing the roadway and then struck a Honda Civic.

    The 24-year-old female pedestrian was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. The 43-year-old driver from Eastern Passage was not injured.

    The 29-year-old woman and 23-year-old man in the Honda were also not injured.

    The investigation is ongoing. 

    With files from CTV Atlantic’s Carl Pomeroy.

