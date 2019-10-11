HALIFAX -- Halifax police say a pedestrian was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after they were struck while crossing Quinpool Road.

Police say the driver of a car going westbound in the 6700 block struck the pedestrian shortly after 8 p.m. on Friday.

"The pedestrian was taken to hospital by EHS with what are believed to be life threatening injuries," Halifax police said in a news release.

The driver remained on the scene and police closed Quinpool Road between Connaught Avenue and Woodlawn Terrace while they conducted their investigation.