Pedestrian injured in collision involving transport truck: HRP

Halifax police are investigating a collision that occurred Friday and involved a pedestrian and transport truck.

The collision happened around 2 p.m. in the area of Hollis Street and Terminal Road.

Hollis between Morris and South streets was closed while police investigated. The road reopened around 6 p.m.

Police said a pedestrian was taken to hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

Police have not yet said what may have caused the collision.