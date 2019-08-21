Featured
Pedestrian rushed to hospital after being struck by train in Moncton
Emergency crews respond to a collision involving a train and pedestrian in Moncton on Aug. 20, 2019. (Jeff Weldon)
CTV Atlantic
Published Wednesday, August 21, 2019 11:22AM ADT
A pedestrian sustained serious injuries after being struck by a train in Moncton Tuesday evening.
The RCMP confirms the woman was hit on the tracks near St. George Street.
The train came to a stop near Mountain Road and Botsford Street. Emergency crews recovered the woman on Church Street.
Police say the woman sustained head injuries, but appeared to be conscious before being rushed to hospital.
Another person was also on the tracks at the time, but they were able to get off before the collision.
CN police are investigating the incident.