

CTV Atlantic





A pedestrian sustained serious injuries after being struck by a train in Moncton Tuesday evening.

The RCMP confirms the woman was hit on the tracks near St. George Street.

The train came to a stop near Mountain Road and Botsford Street. Emergency crews recovered the woman on Church Street.

Police say the woman sustained head injuries, but appeared to be conscious before being rushed to hospital.

Another person was also on the tracks at the time, but they were able to get off before the collision.

CN police are investigating the incident.