Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck in Eastern Passage: police

Police say a pedestrian has been sent to hospital with serious injuries after she was hit by a vehicle in Eastern Passage, N.S., Thursday morning.

The RCMP says the collision happened on Main Road just after 6:30 a.m.

Main Road will be closed between Hines Road and Howard Avenue as the investigation continues.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Carl Pomeroy.

