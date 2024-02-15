ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck in Eastern Passage: police

    Emergency crews respond to a collision in Eastern Passage, N.S., on Feb. 15, 2024. (Carl Pomeroy/CTV Atlantic) Emergency crews respond to a collision in Eastern Passage, N.S., on Feb. 15, 2024. (Carl Pomeroy/CTV Atlantic)
    Police say a pedestrian has been sent to hospital with serious injuries after she was hit by a vehicle in Eastern Passage, N.S., Thursday morning.

    The RCMP says the collision happened on Main Road just after 6:30 a.m.

    Main Road will be closed between Hines Road and Howard Avenue as the investigation continues.

    With files from CTV Atlantic’s Carl Pomeroy.

