

CTV Atlantic





One person is dead after they were struck by a vehicle in Summerside, P.E.I.

Summerside Police responded to the collision on Water Street, between Autumn and Noonan streets, early Friday morning.

No details about the victim have been released at this time.

Water Street was closed for several hours Friday morning. It has since reopened.

Police are investigating the collision and say they will release more information once it becomes available.