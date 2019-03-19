Featured
Pedestrian struck and killed on Nova Scotia highway
A pedestrian has died after being struck and killed by a vehicle in Nova Scotia’s Colchester County.
The RCMP and emergency crews responded to the scene on Highway 2 in Central Onslow, N.S., just after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Police haven’t released any information about the victim.
Highway 2 was closed between Pleasant View Drive and Crowes Mills Road for several hours while an accident reconstructionist attended the scene.
The collision is under investigation.