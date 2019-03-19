

CTV Atlantic





A pedestrian has died after being struck and killed by a vehicle in Nova Scotia’s Colchester County.

The RCMP and emergency crews responded to the scene on Highway 2 in Central Onslow, N.S., just after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police haven’t released any information about the victim.

Highway 2 was closed between Pleasant View Drive and Crowes Mills Road for several hours while an accident reconstructionist attended the scene.

The collision is under investigation.