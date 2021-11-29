Pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle on a Halifax road dies from injuries

HALIFAX, N.S. -

Halifax Regional Police reported Monday that the pedestrian who was struck on a Halifax road on Nov. 26 has died as a result of his injuries.

Around 5:45 p.m. on Friday evening, the pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Sylvia Avenue, near Herring Cove Road. The 67-year-old was taken to hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and charges are not expected at this time.