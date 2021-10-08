Peggy's Cove getting a facelift, but not everyone's a fan

PEGGY'S COVE, N.S. -

Peggy's Cove has gotten a facelift in recent months, and while the development isn't done yet, a new viewing platform appears to be nearly finished.

"I think we're weeks (away), not months from what I understand. And what you can see," said John Campbell, the owner of the Sou'Wester Gift & Restaurant.

Develop Nova Scotia, the group behind the project said "it's certainly coming together" but didn't provide a date when it would be finished.

On Friday, several construction workers were on site working on the viewing deck that extends from the parking lot at one entrance and the main road at the other. Some workers could be seen adding plants to a garden of the viewing deck.

The platform adds to a master plan for Peggy's Cove that so far has installed new sidewalks and wharves in the village, as well as a public washrooms. The installation of the viewing platform also comes with the installation of another public washroom.

One Peggy's Cove resident told CTV News he thought the work was all a big improvement for his community. Another believes the village is being over-developed and the project is taking away from the village's natural beauty and habitat.

Tourists were complimentary.

"This is my first time here and I would love to be standing on there. It's great," said Amy Willshaw.

"It's going to be amazing for all the tourists. And the people that live here too," said Patti Stanton.

The Peggy's Cove lighthouse itself was also recently painted for a project that saw the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades partner with the Tourism Industry Association of Nova Scotia (TIANS) and Department of Fisheries and Oceans and Develop Nova Scotia.

Lisa Dahr with TIANS said this is the fourth time that the painting project has been underway at Peggy's Cove.

"The champions for the painting really are the painters and Allied Trades Union, the Local 39, they identified an opportunity to be volunteering in the community and giving back in a unique way." said Dahr.

"Painting at a lighthouse doesn't use traditional scaffolding. They use traditional rope-rigging. They get an opportunity to be really informal ambassadors and share what they're doing with visitors in the community."