

CTV Atlantic





The PEI Humane Society is asking for the public’s help in identifying a cat found badly injured in Dalvay, P.E.I.

The organization says the one-year-old grey tabby was “suffering from what was clearly intentional trauma causing significant pain” when it was found near Dalvay by the Sea on Wednesday.

The PEIHS veterinarian performed emergency surgery on the animal, saving him from life-threatening hemorrhaging or severe infection.

The cat, named “Macho Man,” is recovering and will be put up for adoption soon.

The organization is investigating the animal’s injury and is asking for the public’s help in identifying it.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the PEI Humane Society.