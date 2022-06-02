PEI Humane Society sees increase in number of pets being castrated at home

The PEI Humane Society is warning pet owners of the dangers of at-home castration as it sees more animals displaying signs of the procedure.

The organization issued a warning on social media this week after seeing an increase in the number of animals with complications from at-home castration arriving at the shelter.

It says the procedure is dangerous and could cause irreparable damage to an animal’s health and well-being.

“It’s important that any castration surgery is completed by a veterinarian or veterinary technician,” says Ashley Travis, development and communications co-ordinator for the PEI Humane Society, in a news release. “These procedures should never be done using at-home methods.”

Pet owners who try to castrate their animals at home could be charged with torturing an animal under the Animal Welfare Act of PEI.