CHARLOTTETOWN -- Police in Prince Edward Island are investigating a fatal collision that took place in Charlottetown on Saturday night.

Charlottetown police say a 33-year-old man from Kingston, P.E.I., died after the motorcycle he was driving collided with another vehicle on the Trans-Canada Highway.

Police say they were called to the crash between Upton Road and Milky Way around 11:20 p.m. Saturday.

Officers performed CPR on the man before paramedics arrived and determined that he had died.

The occupants of the other vehicle involved in the collision were not injured.

Police say their investigation is ongoing and that they are not releasing the man's name until his family members can be notified.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 16, 2020.