

CTV Atlantic





Kings District RCMP have arrested a 23-year-old man from Rollo Bay West, P.E.I. and charged him with the alleged assault of a 14-year-old girl.

Police say they responded to a complaint of an assault taking place at a residence just after 7 a.m. Friday.

“Upon arriving at the home, police found a 14 year-old female with serious facial injuries,” the RCMP said in a news release. “She was transported to the Kings County Memorial Hospital in Montague by Island EMS.”

Police say the accused is in custody and faces several charges, including assault causing bodily harm, uttering threats and pointing a firearm. The man was scheduled to appear before a justice of the peace at the Georgetown Court House later Friday.