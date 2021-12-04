PEI's top doctor announces expanded recommendations for COVID-19 booster shot
FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2021, file photo a healthcare worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
HALIFAX -
PEI's top doctor has announced expanded recommendations for booster COVID-19 vaccine doses.
Dr. Heather Morrison says adults 18 years and older, health care workers, Indigenous peoples and residents of long-term care and community care facilities are among those who should get a booster.
Morrison says the mandate also includes moderately to severely immunocompromised individuals and adults who received two doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine or one dose of the Janssen vaccine.
She reported one new case of COVID-19 Friday, bringing the number of active cases to 19.