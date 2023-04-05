Pellet gun sighting puts Hants County high school into lockdown: N.S. RCMP

A Nova Scotia high school went into lockdown Monday after someone told police they saw young people with a gun near a car.

Just before noon, the RCMP was told about four youths moving a firearm from the trunk of a car, parked at the Avalon View High School in Windsor, N.S., to the passenger compartment.

A few minutes later, the force was told the youths walked into the school and it wasn’t clear if they had the gun.

Police responded and the school was placed on lockdown.

After arriving at the school, an officer saw a pellet gun inside the car in the parking lot.

Other officers entered the school and searched for the four youths.

With help from school staff, officers found the students and brought them to the principal's office.

The RCMP says officers went classroom to classroom and told students and staff the lockdown was over.

Investigators interviewed the four youths and released them without charges.

They determined no guns were in the school and the youths didn’t threaten the school, staff or students.

Police say a pellet gun does not meet the definition of a firearm under the Criminal Code, so no charges could be laid.