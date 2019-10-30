HALIFAX -- A Nova Scotia woman who strangled and killed her daughter has been granted six “escorted temporary absences” from prison.

Penny Boudreau reported her daughter missing in January 2008. The body of 12-year-old Karissa Boudreau was found several days later at the side of the road in the snow near Bridgewater, N.S.

Boudreau was in an intimate relationship at the time, and a psychiatric report on file from her trial indicates that she killed her daughter as she feared she would lose her relationship.

Boudreau pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and is serving a life sentence with no parole eligibility for 20 years.

Boudreau first applied for escorted temporary absences (ETAs) in June 2018, so she could attend church every four months over the course of the year. The ETAs were approved and, according to parole documents, Boudreau completed them without issue.

Boudreau has now been approved for six ETAs over the course of a year, so she can continue to attend church services every second month, while accompanied by an escort.

According to the documents, Boudreau has “confirmed support of the pastor of the church” and “acceptance by members of the church congregation.”

There is no indication as to which church Boudreau will be attending.

“During these absences, you will be closely monitored and supervised by trained escort at all times and, in such a setting, any negative behaviours on your part would be quickly observed and addressed,” state the parole documents.

According to the documents, Boudreau is “engaged in her correctional plan” and is considered a “low risk to reoffend violently.”

She is described as a “model inmate” who has made “notable gains” and has improved “emotional awareness.”