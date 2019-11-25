MONCTON – Some of the people who fell ill during an outbreak of legionnaires’ disease in Moncton last summer are taking the matter to court.

Sixteen people were diagnosed with the pneumonia-like disease in the Moncton area, but how they got it remains a mystery.

While Public Health revealed the source came from a cooling tower in the city’s west end, officials haven’t revealed the exact source.

“I still want to find out exactly where it is,” said Claudette Lirette, one of 16 people diagnosed with legionnaires’ disease during the outbreak.

So do the other recovering patients.

Last week, a group of them met with a Halifax-based lawyer to discuss filing a class-action lawsuit.

“We anticipate in filing our action in the New Brunswick court Tuesday or Wednesday of this week, that action will be a class-action on behalf of all that have suffered from the virus,” explained lawyer Ray Wagner.

Lirette’s brother-in-law, Rob Demone, attended the information session and has been by her side through it all.

“I’m sort of like an activist now. I want to make sure that this doesn’t happen again,” said Demone. “Everybody deserves the right to know what happened to them.”

The case must first be certified as a class-action, which could take many months. But the patients and their families say this route is their only option, and they’re not giving up.

“That’s the only way we’ll ever find out,” said Lirette. “He’s going to file a lawsuit and then from there we’ll have to wait and see how long it’s going to take.”

While the process may not be a quick one, the recovering patients say it’s a step in the right direction, as they demand answers from the court as to how and why they got sick.

“There was obviously considerable interest and people have been harmed in differing degrees, of course, some quite significantly,” said Wagner. “This is an important case for them and important that we resolve it as quick as we can.”