'People are getting tired': COVID-19 puts damper on year-end celebrations for some Nova Scotians

The usual post-Christmas holiday decor that lights up downtown Halifax is non-existent this year as Nova Scotia battles the fourth wave of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic with tightened restrictions in place.

"Not a whole lot going on," said Matthew Duffy, a Halifax resident who visited the city’s downtown area Tuesday.

Due to rising COVID-19 cases, exposures and restrictions, Durty Nelly's Irish Pub in Halifax opened its doors on Monday for the first time in 11 days.

Under normal circumstances, businesses like Durty Nelly’s would be ramping up for a raucous New Year’s Eve this time of year.

“It definitely took the wind out of the sails,” said Eugene McCabe, manager at Durty Nelly's Irish Pub.

McCabe adds there will be live entertainment with more than 100 people allowed to attend the pub Friday night, but customers will not be able to stay until the stroke of midnight.

“We are shut down by 11 p.m. and everyone has to be out by 12, so no ringing in the New Year at Nelly’s,” McCabe said.

For those who choose to stay home, there are entertainment options that can be found online, like Halifax’s Grand Parade New Year’s celebration, which will be a virtual event this year.

Dr. Lisa Barrett, an infectious disease expert, reminds Maritimers to limit their contacts.

"If they are five people from different bubbles, you are hanging out with me equivalent of five different bubbles," said Dr. Barrett. "And all the people they hung out with unmasked in the last three days. Pick one group, one gathering and a teeny, tiny number or do it outside.”

Duffy said his Christmas tree has already come down and, as far as he is concerned, the holidays have ended.

This Friday night, he plans to stay home and be safe.

“My plans are to lie low and not do a whole lot. Hopefully this passes," said Duffy. "We are almost two years into it and people are getting tired of it.”

Duffy, like many others, hopes the next holiday season will be unhampered by COVID-19 restrictions.