ESKASONI, N.S. -- Police in Cape Breton are investigating reports that several adults and children attending a school event became ill after they ate cake containing THC, the active ingredient in cannabis.

RCMP say the event was held last Friday at a school on the Eskasoni First Nation.

The Mounties say food served at the event included a molasses cake, which contained tetrahydrocannabinol, one of the main psychoactive compounds in cannabis.

Police say a number of adults and children sought medical attention and tested positive for THC.

The Eskasoni School Board issued a statement on Facebook saying "edible marijuana" may have been inadvertently placed in a cake served during a mid-winter feast at the Eskasoni Immersion School.

"If you have digested food from this event ... you should seek medical attention if necessary," the board said in a statement.

"If you have food from this event in your possession, please destroy it immediately. The Eskasoni School Board will assist any and all individuals who have been adversely affected by this unfortunate event."

Investigators say they have yet to determine the source of the THC.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 2, 2020.