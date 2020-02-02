ESKASONI, N.S. -- Police in Cape Breton are investigating reports that several adults and children attending a school event became ill after they ate cake that contained THC, the active ingredient in cannabis.

RCMP say the event was held last Friday at a school on the Eskasoni First Nation, but the name of the school was not released.

The Mounties say food served at the event included a molasses cake, which contained tetrahydrocannabinol, which is one of the main psychoactive compounds in cannabis.

Police say a number of adults and children sought medical attention and tested positive for THC.

Investigators say they have yet to determine the source of the THC.