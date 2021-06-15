SAINT JOHN, N.B. -- It's been a stressful year, but amid the COVID-19 pandemic, more and more people have made a stronger connection with nature and are feeling the health benefits -- both physical and mental -- of time spent outdoors.

Every morning, Kevin Snair ventures out to the Hopewell Rocks to film a family of peregrine falcons perched high in the cliffs. It's a routine that's now become second nature to the provincial park's "public relations and marketing coordinator" -- and a source of calm.

"Now, I so look forward to it, this hour or so of just solitude out in nature, just taking in whatever comes," Snair says. "It's great therapy."

With all of the stress and uncertainty caused by COVID-19, it appears more Canadians are looking to reconnect with nature nowadays.

A new poll by Leger Marketing shows that 76 per cent feel that the pandemic has fueled a new appreciation for the outdoors.

In Atlantic Canada, that number is higher than anywhere else at 85 per cent.

"We're seeing about the same visitation as last year, but people just seem so engaged, they're soaking in nature, I think," said Snair. "We've been kind of closed up a bit and missing that connection, so it's great to see that again."

Hike Nova Scotia says membership has increased by 20 per cent, which is the highest increase they have ever experienced.

"We're hearing anecdotally and through some data that is being reported from trail managers that traffic on the trails has definitely gone up, it's quite noticeable," said Janet Barlow, the executive director of Hike Nova Scotia.

The new poll also shows that 65 per cent of respondents feel the pandemic has given them a greater appreciation for travel within Canada.

Nearly half of Canadians plan to take a road trip this summer, which is up almost 10 per cent over last year, something Gary Howard of CAA says isn't surprising.

It's a trend he expects to see continue into this summer and fall.

"While I think people would like to travel internationally, it's not safe to do so yet, so they are planning for 2022," Howard said. "We've already seen quite a bit of bookings, in the meantime, people want to go somewhere."

Go somewhere, and soak in the sights as we look to explore the outdoors and hit the open road.