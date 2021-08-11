HALIFAX -- To get some relief from the hot, humid weather many Haligonians had the same idea: hit the beach.

Albro Lake Beach was a popular spot Wednesday afternoon for people to cool down.

"I picked this beach because I really like it and I know the neighbourhood well," said Kylie Hartley.

"I just try to visit all the lakes and the different beaches in the area because the boys love to explore," said Amanda Gillard, who enjoyed some family time with her children at Albro Lake Beach on Wednesday.

Earlier in the summer, Gillard said she was disappointed to find the beach closed.

"When it was closed it was an inconvenience. When it reopened we were very excited," said Gillard.

According to the Halifax Regional Municipality, eight beaches have been closed so far this year, four of which have reopened following testing. Weekly samples are taken from 19 supervised beaches in HRM and analyzed.

"Bacteria multiply or die off quite quickly so that's why we sample frequently so we can get the most up-to-date results that we can," said Emma Wattie, a water resource specialist with the municipality.

Right now, Birch Cove Beach in Dartmouth and Kinap Beach in Porters Lake are closed to swimming due to high bacteria levels.

"High bacteria, honestly is bacteria fecal coliform, that can come from multiple different sources. It can come from birds, from animals, wildlife, deer, dogs or it could be human sources," said Wattie.

Oakfield Park Beach remains closed after a different type of blue-green algae was discovered back in June. People are also asked not to swim at Cunard Lake Beach in Halifax because of a potential blue-green algae bloom.

"We should have results on what type of algae it is and whether or not it is a toxin producing algae within 48 hours or so," said Wattie, who took a sample from Cunard Lake Beach on Tuesday.

With warm weather expected to last into the weekend, officials are keeping a close eye on beaches.

"Heat is kind of one of those factors that kind of increases or intensifies growth of any kind of bacteria," said Wattie. "So, we will be monitoring as per usual, weekly samples, we will get values back today or tomorrow on the samples that were taken yesterday and we'll have that information ahead of the weekend."

For up-to-date information on beach closures within the Halifax Regional Municipality you can follow this link to the city's website.