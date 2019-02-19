

People in the Cape Breton town where Gerry Butts grew up are stunned by his resignation.

He's well respected and looked up too by many in the community of Bridgeport, just outside of Glace Bay where Butts grew up.

Butts rose from these humble beginnings to being the principal secretary to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau – and ended up in the middle of controversy on Parliament Hill.

“It's too bad it happened because I just can't imagine him in the middle of controversy,” said resident Nick Bonnar. “That's not his style. He's very upstanding.”

Bonnar worked alongside Butts’ mother, who was a nurse at Devco.

He says knowing the family, he would be surprised if there was more to Butts’ resignation.

“I think he's trying to save Trudeau, I really do,” Bonnar said. “That's how much he cares about his best friend and that comes in to play a lot here. Something came along and he can't fix it. Trudeau will be on his own to fix it.”

The relationship between Trudeau and Butts goes way back. They met at McGill University in Montreal and later joined forces on the campaign trial.

The friendship was so strong, the prime minister paid an unannounced visit to attend the funeral of Butts’ mother in May of 2016.

“It's more than politics,” said Joseph Butts, Gerald’s brother.“It's friendship, it's trust, it's just family, which is very important to both of them.”

The prime minister took to twitter to thank Butts publically for his service and continued friendship. But despite what's being said publically, many here in the community of Bridgeport wonder if that friendship is being tested.

“I have to wonder individually, all of us as members of parliament, especially those who sit on the government side, are you not troubled by the secrecy, because your constituents are?” Conservative MP Lisa Raitt asked Trudeau in the House of Commons.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Kyle Moore.