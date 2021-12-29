'People just have to stay diligent': N.B. premier still has hope after year of record-high COVID-19 numbers

When New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs introduced 2021 as the year of hope and reinvention, he was optimistic about the impact of the newly created COVID-19 vaccine.

"Well, it certainly hasn't ended that way, but it did start with the vaccinations and the vaccines becoming available and everyone believing that, 'OK, we're good to go. We'll have vaccines by the end of this year. We'll meet the heard immunity requirements,'" said Higgs during an interview with CTV Atlantic's Steve Murphy, which was recorded on Dec. 17. "I mean we thought we met them in the middle of the summer at the 70 to 75 per cent levels and obviously that turned out not to be the case."

Higgs said he does still consider hope to be on the table, even after a year of record-high COVID-19 numbers.

"We do know the vaccines work and we do know that, even with this new Omicron virus, that the vaccines work," said Higgs. "People just have to stay diligent and not lose that hope, not lose their patience, and get the third dose."

Almost two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, many Maritimes have shared feelings of pandemic-fatigue – something the premier of New Brunswick says he can relate to.

"Well, yeah. I am COVID-tired too and I know people are more angry because I feel it directly," said Higgs. "There's some pretty abrasive comments that I would get personally and read about routinely, and that's been a shift, I guess. It is somewhat hurtful personally because I don't think people appreciate how hard that we work here. I mean, the hours are long, the dedication, the timing."

When asked if government is losing its ability to effectively impose restrictions and have the public listen, Higgs said the participation from the public in regards to public health guidelines has changed over the duration of the pandemic.

"That was kind of a theme across the country when we spoke with the prime minister and my colleagues throughout Canada," explained Higgs. "It was basically that people are just not going to take the same level of crackdown."

Higgs said enforcement is never practical, adding it is almost impossible to prevent gatherings at the level needed in order to slow the spread of the Omicron variant.

"So, it's kind of like, let's appeal to the people... let's appeal with all the facts, the reality of what we have, and then let's work with the factors that we can each make a difference," Higgs said.

INDIGENOUS LAND CLAIM

In late November, the six Wolastoqey communities in New Brunswick filed a revised land claim in court for 60 per cent of the province’s territory. The claim targeted corporations such as NB Power and forestry giant J.D. Irving, which the chiefs say exploit resources on their traditional lands. The chiefs say they want the land returned, compensation for the use of that land for the last 200 years, and title to the entire area.

In their original claim filed last year, the communities sought title to the land.

During the pre-taped interview with Higgs, Steve Murphy asked how much of New Brunswick's land mass the premier is willing to concede is unceded territory that belongs to Indigenous people – meaning First Nations people never ceded or legally signed away their lands to the Crown or to Canada.

"That's the very basis of the lawsuit, is that, is it unceded? How much of it is unceded? What do the treaty rights actually say? So, that is what it is all about. To interpret just what that means," Higgs said.

Higgs said he would prefer to see resolution reached outside of court.

"But first we have to understand what it is that we are actually having this discussion about in real terms of what are the obligations, because I want to meet the obligations and respect the treaty rights," said Higgs.

"I am not an expert in what the ceded and unceded territories look like, in terms of volume, so I don't think that I can really comment on how much or where, or if any," said Higgs.

CUPE STRIKE

Registered nurses, nurse practitioners, nurse managers and supervisors in New Brunswick were without a contract since December 2018 and began voting on the possibility of a strike when an agreement could not be reached.

Around mid-December, nearly 7,000 nurses were able to ratify a new contract with the provincial government.

In mid-November, the New Brunswick government projected the fiscal 2021-22 year will end in a $89.1-million surplus instead of the $244.8-million deficit that had been estimated in the last budget. The news of a surplus left some to wonder why the province fought so hard against CUPE contract negotiations.

"The difference in COVID is we had major financial objectives from the federal government but what changed in terms of the revenue streams is that things changed in the hospital. Our HST changed because people did more in their province," said Higgs.

LOOKING AHEAD

Four years into his role as premier, Higgs said he doesn't see himself slowing down anytime soon.

"I feel good and I wake up every morning charged up to do another job, but go home that night thinking, 'We got this done,'” said Higgs. “I guess, as long as I have that drive and desire and dedication and enthusiasm, I'll keep at it."