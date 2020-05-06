GLACE BAY, N.S. -- The parking lot of the Canadian Tire in Glace Bay is now clear.

Both of the donation bins for Diabetes Canada that have stood here for some time -- and the trash that had been accumulating next to them over the past few weeks –- have been removed.

"That certainly was an example of a great big mess that was there," says Sean Shannon, the president & CEO of National Diabetes Trust, the organization that made the decision to remove the bins.

They decided to make the move after people were dropping off donations the organization cannot take right now, or, were simply getting rid of garbage to avoid paying the tipping fees.

Shannon says what happened in Glace Bay is symptomatic of a larger problem they've experienced at a number of other locations across the country during the pandemic.

At Townhouse Glace Bay, another not-for-profit, they recently had to deal with a mess of their own.

"People were dropping off things that aren't usable for anybody, really," said Pam Leader of Townhouse Glace Bay. "That's the worst thing. They're just using those bins and non-profit dumpsters, as their own personal dumpster."

A group of community members, led by a local roofing company, came together to haul the mess away.

Diabetes Canada says they are thankful for that, and for those who had good intentions of donating.

They say the bins will be back when COVID-19 is over, and they're once again able to accept the goods.

But for now, they hope the removal of the bins drives home a point that will help many other not-for-profits.

"You should not be dropping off clothing in bins at this point in time," Shannon said.

Leader offers a simple flowchart to help people decided whether to donate something – when donations are actually being accepted.

"If it's something you won't use in your house because it's broken, or it's ripped or it's gross, what makes you think somebody else is going to use it?" Leader says.

It's a message that it's hoped will prevent further messes like the one that just got cleaned up.