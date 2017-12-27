

CTV Atlantic





The owner of a Pepsi vending machine that was found in a potato field near Grand Falls, N.B., in September has been found.

New Brunswick RCMP said the machine was recovered on Sept. 29 from the potato field off Michaud Road in the Local Service District.

Police said attempts to locate the owner initially were unsuccessful and they did not have reports of the machine being missing or stolen.

However, in a news release Thursday, Saint-Léonard RCMP said the machine had been stolen from a business in Grand Falls earlier this year.

The investigation has now been turned over to the Grand Falls Police Force.