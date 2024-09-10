Period Poverty: Halifax non-profit provides menstrual products for those in need

Free period products have become more common in public schools and library restrooms lately, but many people still face challenges in accessing them.

A Halifax-based non-profit is running a campaign this fall as part of its ongoing effort to make the products more accessible to those who need them.

“I’ve always been fortunate to have access to these products my whole life and to think that there’s people out there that do not have that access, it’s inconceivable. It just doesn’t make sense to me,” said Missy Searl, the executive director of the Period Equity Alliance Society, during an interview with CTV Morning Live.

As part of the society’s Equal Flow Project, people can go into public spaces and, when they see a decal with the society’s logo, they can access a ‘dignity bag.’ The society tucks menstrual products and undergarments into discreet makeup bags and pencil cases.

“We want to make it safe for all youths and all people who menstruate,” Searl said.

It’s been estimated that one-third of Canadian women under the age of 25 struggle to afford menstrual products.

Searl said period poverty is “a huge problem.”

“I took two men, actually, shopping a couple of years ago … from United Way. And we went and purchased products during a period campaign that we had with the (Halifax) Wanderers and they were mortified when they saw the prices of products,” she said.

“Imagine a 14-year-old girl with a part-time babysitting job and she can’t afford this, or imagine a youth who’s transitioning who’s still menstruating. They have to hide that they’re actually trying to buy these products.”

Searl said people who menstruate spend up to $10,000 on period products in their lifetime.

Her friends encouraged her to start the Period Equity Alliance Society, including Tia Upshaw, the CEO and founder of Black Women in Excellence.

“I just put some friends together, they’re on my board of directors, my son is even my vice-chair,” Searl said. “He actually did this campaign. He runs an after-school program, so he even got parents and children involved.”

Upshaw said she fully supports Searl and the work her organization does.

“I’m a female and I bleed and my daughters bleed, it’s a thing. And you know, fortunately, I’ve never had an issue of not being able to obtain those products for my children or myself, but there are people who are having those issues, so I’m all for what Missy does.”

People who want to provide donations to the society can email periodequityalliance@gmail.com.

For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.